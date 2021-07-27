News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
'Amazing atmosphere' at return of Clevedon Parkrun

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:10 AM July 27, 2021   
Clevedon Parkrun return July 2021

Runners and volunteers enjoying the return of Clevedon Parkrun. - Credit: Ollie McCartney

Scores of people took part in Clevedon Parkrun on Saturday.

The event had been running for less than a year when Covid hit, but the popular 5km has now returned and organisers are delighted to be back.

More: Clevedon Parkrun is back.

On Saturday, 148 runners took part - 53 joined in for the first time and 26 recorded personal bests. 

Clevedon Parkrun

Runners taking part in the event at Salthouse Fields in Clevedon. - Credit: Ollie McCartney

Co-event director Tom Sharp said: "It was an amazing atmosphere with so many happy smiling faces. Visitors from Wales and Leicester took part, and a volunteer couple from Bristol.

"We had 29 volunteers who without which parkrun wouldn't exist."

The parkrun is free and starts from Salthouse Fields at 9am every Saturday.

Runners taking part in Clevedon Parkrun.

Runners taking part in Clevedon Parkrun. - Credit: Ollie McCartney

Clevedon Parkrun was set up by Tom Sharp and Flora Joseph in 2019 and 3,360 people have taken part in the event since it started.

Organisers are always on the lookout for more volunteers. For more details, email 
clevedonsalthousefields@parkrun.com

To find out more about event, follow Clevedon Salthouse Fields Parkrun on Facebook, or log on to https://www.parkrun.org.uk/clevedonsalthousefields/


 


