'Amazing atmosphere' at return of Clevedon Parkrun
- Credit: Ollie McCartney
Scores of people took part in Clevedon Parkrun on Saturday.
The event had been running for less than a year when Covid hit, but the popular 5km has now returned and organisers are delighted to be back.
More: Clevedon Parkrun is back.
On Saturday, 148 runners took part - 53 joined in for the first time and 26 recorded personal bests.
Co-event director Tom Sharp said: "It was an amazing atmosphere with so many happy smiling faces. Visitors from Wales and Leicester took part, and a volunteer couple from Bristol.
"We had 29 volunteers who without which parkrun wouldn't exist."
The parkrun is free and starts from Salthouse Fields at 9am every Saturday.
Clevedon Parkrun was set up by Tom Sharp and Flora Joseph in 2019 and 3,360 people have taken part in the event since it started.
Organisers are always on the lookout for more volunteers. For more details, email
clevedonsalthousefields@parkrun.com
To find out more about event, follow Clevedon Salthouse Fields Parkrun on Facebook, or log on to https://www.parkrun.org.uk/clevedonsalthousefields/
Most Read
- 1 Road closure in force for five nights on A370 next week
- 2 Exceptional house with grounds, countryside views and outbuildings
- 3 Long-standing Clevedon gift store transformed under new owners
- 4 Clevedon Marine Lake drained for 'high bacteria levels'
- 5 Portishead's Morgan excited to make Olympic final
- 6 Overnight A&E closures continue at hospital
- 7 Yatton development welcomes first movers
- 8 Charity launches cream tea fundraiser
- 9 Council agrees development plan for Nailsea site
- 10 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset