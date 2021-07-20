Published: 7:11 AM July 20, 2021

Clevedon Parkrun is back next week and organisers are looking forward to welcoming people to the event.

The 5km run had been running for less than a year before Covid hit, but it is returning to its usual slot on Saturday mornings from July 24.

Organisers are following Covid guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants.

Co event director Tom Sharp said: “We were active for less than a year before Covid reared its ugly head and while many people share our excitement, we do understand some will be nervous about the return of such an event.

“Please be assured that our return follows new risk assessments and frameworks implemented due to Covid. We take everybody’s safety seriously, as we always have, and have ensured that we had the full backing of parkrun HQ, the council and other bodies involved before resuming.

“Everyone you see along our route has given up their Saturday morning to support us and I strongly believe it’s a wonderful gift for our community.”

Clevedon Parkrun is organised by co event directors Tom Sharp and Flora Joseph who are supported by 12 run directors and numerous volunteers.

The parkrun is free and starts from Salthouse Fields at 9am and includes a three-lap route around the park and along the seafront.

Up to 450 runners attended the events before Covid, and organisers are encouraging people to wait a couple of weeks before returning in large numbers.

Tom added: “Can I ask that you give us a couple of weeks to get going again before you come in large numbers? We were getting up to 450 runners before we had to stop for lockdown. If you can wait a week or two before joining us then please do so to save our team a few grey hairs.

"We can’t wait to see you all back. The last 16 months have been incredibly tough for us all and the team at Clevedon parkrun hope this will be just the tonic to put a smile back on everyone’s face.”

Anyone who has not take part in a parkrun event before needs to register before participating. For more details, click here.