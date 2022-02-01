Petition launched against Clevedon's seafront revamp

A petition objecting to the proposed changes to Clevedon's seafront has received more than 2,500 signatures.

Launched last week, the petition gained traction on social media with many angry residents voicing their concerns.

The petition is calling on North Somerset Council to halt the plans - which will see new cycle routes and one-way systems introduced - despite amendments already made in the consultation period last year.

Clevedon resident David Eggleton set-up the petition, he said: "The Project is a complete waste of money which would be better spent on more important issues.

"The changes will make it difficult for me and other residents to access our private parking due to the road width in which to manoeuvre cars into driveways, visitors will also find it hard to access the shops."

Michelle Hill, age 51, said she signed the petition because 'as a cyclist, I see no issue with how it is now'.

Ms Hill, of Castle Road, added: "I go down the seafront twice, maybe four times a day and I've never had any problems before.

"The people of Clevedon just don't want it - if it ain't broke, don't fix it."

