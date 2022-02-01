Petition launched against Clevedon's seafront revamp
- Credit: North Somerset Council
A petition objecting to the proposed changes to Clevedon's seafront has received more than 2,500 signatures.
Launched last week, the petition gained traction on social media with many angry residents voicing their concerns.
The petition is calling on North Somerset Council to halt the plans - which will see new cycle routes and one-way systems introduced - despite amendments already made in the consultation period last year.
Clevedon resident David Eggleton set-up the petition, he said: "The Project is a complete waste of money which would be better spent on more important issues.
"The changes will make it difficult for me and other residents to access our private parking due to the road width in which to manoeuvre cars into driveways, visitors will also find it hard to access the shops."
Michelle Hill, age 51, said she signed the petition because 'as a cyclist, I see no issue with how it is now'.
Ms Hill, of Castle Road, added: "I go down the seafront twice, maybe four times a day and I've never had any problems before.
Most Read
- 1 Luxury North Somerset hotel CLOSING DOWN due to Covid-19
- 2 Pedestrian - in her twenties - killed in late-night incident on M5
- 3 Planning secured for 50 new homes in Congresbury
- 4 M5 northbound re-opens after midnight crash
- 5 Hard work sees trio promoted at Portishead RNLI
- 6 PICTURES: Wassailing returns to Congresbury
- 7 Plan for climbing centre in former quarry rejected
- 8 Tesco shoppers urged to back health campaign
- 9 Sainsbury's propose 9,000 sq.ft North Somerset store
- 10 Portishead teachers WILL strike over workload dispute
"The people of Clevedon just don't want it - if it ain't broke, don't fix it."
To sign the petition, visit the change.org website here.