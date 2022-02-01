Plans for Clevedon's seafront revamp lodged

North Somerset Council has submitted plans to revamp Clevedon's seafront.

The £500,000 scheme will see new cycle routes and one-way roads which aim to increase pedestrian and cyclist usage.

It will also introduce a 20mph speed limit between The Beach, Hill Road, Belleview and Seaview, along with changes to the bus routes and pavement widening.

The council says the improvement works will 'improve safety' for all users and 'eliminate rat running' in the town.

Funding for the plans will be made up from a £175million grant from the Department for Transport (DfT) to improve walking and cycle routes across the country.

However, the Times reported in September how several business owners and residents were concerned with the proposals.

The plans say Hill Road businesses may also be able to benefit from the scheme by introducing parklets outside their establishments. Parklets are raised platforms for seating to accommodate further customers in place of a parking bay, and used frequently in milder weather.

Where the road widens, additional car parking will be created.

Proposed cycle connections. - Credit: North Somerset Council

The pier entrance will be resurfaced for pedestrians too, and four new pedestrian crossings will be created to help motorists comply with the reduced speed limit.

Executive for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "North Somerset Council has consulted extensively to improve the public realm and make parts of Clevedon more accessible for pedestrians and cyclists.

"The scheme was amended following excellent local input and knowledge by residents and businesses with more than 1,000 comments made as part of the public consultation.

"The council is now satisfied it has the right scheme, encompassing a range of views and stakeholder comments.

"Local councillors, Clevedon Town Council, Clevedon Business Improvement District (BID), the Pier Trust and other interested parties have also been fully engaged in the development of the scheme.

"The improvements complement the Pier to Pier Way which will soon be completed providing an attractive new route for walkers, cyclists and horse riders between Weston and Clevedon."

Construction is expected to begin in April and will take around 12 weeks to complete.

The council says it will work with local seafront businesses to minimise disruption during peak holiday periods.