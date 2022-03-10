Ukrainian flag replaces eyesore graffiti in Nailsea

A wall previously marred with graffiti has been replaced with the Ukrainian flag. - Credit: James Evans

A wall in Nailsea marred by graffiti has been painted over with the colours of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity.

Adjacent to Hawthorn Way in the town, the wall has long been described by residents as an eyesore.

The Ukrainian flag appeared on the wall yesterday (March 9) and resident James Evans believes the flag is a marked improvement for the area.

Mr Evans said: "The design has definitely brightened the area and has been a talking point for my kids on what is currently happening.

"It is good to see support for the people of Ukraine."

It is not yet known who painted the flag.

