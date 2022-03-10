News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Ukrainian flag replaces eyesore graffiti in Nailsea

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:51 PM March 10, 2022
Nailsea Ukraine support

A wall previously marred with graffiti has been replaced with the Ukrainian flag. - Credit: James Evans

A wall in Nailsea marred by graffiti has been painted over with the colours of the Ukrainian flag in a show of solidarity.

Adjacent to Hawthorn Way in the town, the wall has long been described by residents as an eyesore.

MORE: Clevedon parents 'overwhelm' school with Ukraine donations

The Ukrainian flag appeared on the wall yesterday (March 9) and resident James Evans believes the flag is a marked improvement for the area.

Mr Evans said: "The design has definitely brightened the area and has been a talking point for my kids on what is currently happening.

"It is good to see support for the people of Ukraine."

It is not yet known who painted the flag.

For more information on how to support people in Ukraine visit this story.

