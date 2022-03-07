Clevedon parents 'overwhelm' school with Ukraine donations

St John the Evangelist School has been 'overwhelmed' by donations made by parents and staff to help people affected in the Ukraine War. - Credit: St John the Evangelist

Parents of children at St John the Evangelist School have donated hundreds of items to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

The Clevedon primary school put a call out for donations in its weekly newsletter on Friday (March 4) and was 'overwhelmed' with donations just 15 minutes into the school day on Monday.

Headteacher, Ian Doswell pupils, carers and grandparents have made donations - with some forking out £150 on essentials to send across the continent.

Students help sort the donations. - Credit: St John the Evangelist

Mr Doswell said: "It was really important to everyone at school that we are involved in supporting the devastating crisis in Ukraine.

"It is a fundamental part of what St John's is all about. One of our parents asked if we could support her in collecting a few items to contribute to the work being done by Acorn Fisheries in Kingston Seymour who have been collecting and arranging for lorries to transport goods to Ukraine.

"We felt it was important to support this work and we are thrilled with the response from our loving and generous school community."

The school also issued a guide for parents on how to explain the Ukraine War to their child, should they ask and arranged for a day of peace to take place next week on its grounds.