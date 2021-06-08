News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Plans to turn Portishead Lake Grounds into regionally-renowned park

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:49 PM June 8, 2021    Updated: 11:02 AM June 10, 2021
Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

More than £200,000 will be spent on improvements to a Portishead beauty spot, and people in the town are being encouraged to have their say on the scheme.

North Somerset Council wants to transform the Lake Grounds into a 'regionally-renowned park' as part of a £700,000 project to improve the district's three coastal lakes.

MORE: Have your say on Lake Grounds improvements

Councillor Ash Cartman confirmed that after 'years and years of neglect' the unitary authority will spend 'at least' £200-£300k on refurbishing the Lake Grounds, working with Portishead Town Council to deliver the improvements. 

Vice-chairman of the town council, Paul Gardner, said the consultation - which launched on Monday - already had 300 responses by 8am on Tuesday morning. 

He added: "The money announced is significant, but it's not going to resolve all the issues at the Lake Grounds, particularly regarding the boathouse and dilapidated buildings. 

"The council would like to see the grounds on secure financial footing, and residents tell us they would like to see the play equipment updated, more family-fun features, as well as fish and chips and ice cream concessions."

