Have your say on Lake Grounds improvements

Published: 6:41 AM June 8, 2021

Portishead Lake Grounds and Lakeside Café looking lovely in the Bank Holiday sunshine in 2019. - Credit: Archant

People are being urged to voice their opinion on potential improvements to Portishead Lake Grounds through a consultation which launched this week.

The unitary authority and Portishead Town Council are working together to deliver a shared vision for the Lake Grounds, which is to provide a regionally renowned park that is 'attractive, fun, safe and biodiverse and that visitors of all ages can enjoy and be proud of'.

Both councils want the community’s view when prioritising how to spend the investment in the Lake Grounds, which is part of a £700,000 scheme to help improve coastal lakes in Clevedon, Weston and Portishead.

In the consultation, North Somerset Council is asking people what their priorities are for the investment, what else they would like to see and their views on how to put the Lake Grounds on a firm financial footing for the future.

North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, Cllr Mike Solomon, said: "We are intending to invest a significant amount to achieve this, and we want to make sure that the money is spent to improve the park in ways that the community supports.

"Because North Somerset Council has to abide by government rules and fund mandatory services such as adult social care, children's services, waste and recycling before funding what are deemed discretionary services, like parks, there is just not the money available for year-on-year improvements.

Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

"However, we are investing £700,000 to help improve our three great North Somerset coastal lakes at Clevedon, Weston and the Lake Grounds in Portishead and we look forward to finding out more about what people think of the park and where we need to prioritise our funding."

Vice chairman of Portishead Town Council, Paul Gardner, added: “ We are delighted that North Somerset Council has announced a significant investment in the Lake Grounds and are pleased to have worked in partnership with the council team to put together the Lake Grounds consultation.

"We really want to understand people’s priorities and ideas for the Lake Grounds.”

Portishead Lake Grounds. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

The consultation opened on Monday and runs until midday on August 2. To complete the form, log-on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/plg2021