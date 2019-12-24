Advanced search

Win

Win tickets to see Liam Neeson in Ordinary Love

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 December 2019

Ordinary Love will be shown at the Curzon. Picture: Ordinary Love

Ordinary Love will be shown at the Curzon. Picture: Ordinary Love

Ordinary Love

Ordinary Love, a touching film about a middle-aged couple trying to deal with the unthinkable, is screening at the Curzon, in Clevedon, in the new year.

One lucky Times reader can win a pair of tickets to see the film for free.

The film is brought to screens by directors Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn who are best known for the 2013 film, Good Vibrations, about the 1970s Belfast punk scene.

Starring Liam Neeson as Tom and Lesley Manville as Joan, the couple have come to terms with the deep sadness in their lives following the death of their daughter Debbie.

Their fragile existence is tested even further when Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Over their long marriage the couple have got comfortable with a kind of endless, soft edged banter - it is a language they have developed for an amiable co-existence, but in the face of Joan's cancer diagnosis this language is replaced with anger, recrimination and fear.

The film is terrific on the realities of care, the monotonous journeys to the hospitals for visits, the hollow words of encouragement from other patients as well as observations about the NHS - there is a whole dialogue about paying for parking at a hospital.

Ordinary Love is also a human story about love, survival and the epic questions life throws at each and every one of us.

* The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below by 10am on Tuesday.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter the competition.

