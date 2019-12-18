Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Win

Win tickets to watch The Gremlins in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 15:10 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 18 December 2019

The Gremlins will be shown in Clevedon on Monday. Picture: The Gremlins

The Gremlins will be shown in Clevedon on Monday. Picture: The Gremlins

The Gremlins

This Christmas families can enjoy the film Gremlins (12A) as it returns to the big screen as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations.

Gremlins 4K Restoration is being screened at the Curzon, in Clevedon, on Monday and readers have the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the film for free.

Set in a Norman Rockwell-esque town at Christmas, an erstwhile inventor is searching for a unique gift for his son and finds a cute and fuzzy little Mogwai from a Chinatown shopkeeper's grandson.

But before he can buy the lovable Mogwai he has to make three promises - don't expose him to bright light, do not ever get him wet and do not ever, ever feed him after midnight.

But of course, the Mogwai, affectionately named Gizmo, is exposed to bright light and he gets wet. The town is then invaded by nasty, predatory Gremlins who lay waste to everything in sight.

Main characters Billy (Zach Galligan) and Kate (Phoebe Cates) try to contain the destruction and save the town from devastation.

When Gremlins was made in 1984 there was obviously no CGI, so the creatures are all animatronic puppets, each of which took a major slice of the film's budget.

It was reported that when the cast and crew left the set each night, security personnel asked them to open their car boots to ensure they had not stolen any of the props.

Despite being a commercial success the film was criticised for some of its more violent sequences. In response executive producer Steven Spielberg suggested a new age rating system to protect younger viewers.

* The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below by 10am on Friday.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who was executive producer for The Gremlins?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique North Somerset Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Roadworks postponed due to bad weather

The roadworks will cost £45,000.

Congresbury venue handed best wedding venue award

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Accident causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

PICTURES: Huge crowd for Portishead Victorian Evening

Portishead Churches Together singing carols in victorian costumes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Roadworks postponed due to bad weather

The roadworks will cost £45,000.

Congresbury venue handed best wedding venue award

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Accident causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

PICTURES: Huge crowd for Portishead Victorian Evening

Portishead Churches Together singing carols in victorian costumes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Athletics: Clevedon AC members take on technical challenge

Clevedon AC members at Old Down Country Park

Spot-on Drew keeps cool to earn Clevedon Town late win against Roman Glass rivals

Zach Drew on the ball for Clevedon Town (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Woe for Nailsea & Tickenham at Watchet

Action from Nailsea & Tickenham's clash at Watchet Town (pic James Harnden)

Yellow weather warnings issued for North Somerset

People walk through the heavy rain.

Win tickets to watch The Gremlins in Clevedon

The Gremlins will be shown in Clevedon on Monday. Picture: The Gremlins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists