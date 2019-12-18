Win

Win tickets to watch The Gremlins in Clevedon

The Gremlins will be shown in Clevedon on Monday. Picture: The Gremlins The Gremlins

This Christmas families can enjoy the film Gremlins (12A) as it returns to the big screen as part of its 35th anniversary celebrations.

Gremlins 4K Restoration is being screened at the Curzon, in Clevedon, on Monday and readers have the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the film for free.

Set in a Norman Rockwell-esque town at Christmas, an erstwhile inventor is searching for a unique gift for his son and finds a cute and fuzzy little Mogwai from a Chinatown shopkeeper's grandson.

But before he can buy the lovable Mogwai he has to make three promises - don't expose him to bright light, do not ever get him wet and do not ever, ever feed him after midnight.

But of course, the Mogwai, affectionately named Gizmo, is exposed to bright light and he gets wet. The town is then invaded by nasty, predatory Gremlins who lay waste to everything in sight.

Main characters Billy (Zach Galligan) and Kate (Phoebe Cates) try to contain the destruction and save the town from devastation.

When Gremlins was made in 1984 there was obviously no CGI, so the creatures are all animatronic puppets, each of which took a major slice of the film's budget.

It was reported that when the cast and crew left the set each night, security personnel asked them to open their car boots to ensure they had not stolen any of the props.

Despite being a commercial success the film was criticised for some of its more violent sequences. In response executive producer Steven Spielberg suggested a new age rating system to protect younger viewers.

