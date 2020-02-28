Advanced search

Top of the Gorge Festival returns this summer

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 February 2020

Top Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver Edwards

Top Of The Gorge Festival. Picture: National Trust/OIiver Edwards

The National Trust will host its Top of the Gorge Festival this summer.

Families can take part in a carnival of outdoor activities, listen to live music and enjoy tasty food and drink from the district.

Adventure-seekers can take part in trail-running, archery, food foraging and more at the two-day extravaganza.

Solo artists and bands including Tamsin Quin, The Leylines and Brother Sea will host sets, and people can set up camp and stargaze at the festival.

Attendees can also take on a 43-mile cycling trail and explore the Mendip Hills, which is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Speakers include traveller Anna McNuff, climber Hazel Findlay and cyclist Juliet Elliott, who will give insightful talks at the event.

The Top of the Gorge Festival will take place at Cheddar Gorge on June 12-14.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk topofthegorge





