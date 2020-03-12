Win tickets to The King And I musical

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 March 2020

The King And I is showing at the Bristol Hippodrome. Credit: Johan Persson

Multi award-winning musical The King And I is coming to the Bristol Hippodrome this spring.

The King And I is showing at the Bristol Hippodrome as part of its international tour. Credit: Johan Persson

Renowned as the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals, the production features 50 world class performers, a full-scale orchestra and classic songs such as I Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance.

This unmissable production of The King And I follows a critically acclaimed Broadway smash-hit run and a sold-out, record-breaking season at both the world-famous London Palladium and Tokyo Theatre Orb.

The musical is showing at the Bristol Hippodrome from March 24-April 4 as part of its international tour.

West End star Annalene Beechey plays Anna, while Darren Lee is reprising his critically acclaimed performance as The King.

Annalene said: 'I absolutely love playing Anna. She is a dream role for any actress. I'm delighted to bring this wonderful production and our glorious King to Bristol.'

Darren said: 'After playing the King all over the USA, this role has such a special place in my heart, so, to be able to tour the beautiful UK and see so many of your incredible cities like Bristol is really exciting for me.'

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has won four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens.

Anna is a British schoolteacher the King brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

Acclaimed Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher will once again direct the majestic production.

Tickets, priced from £18, are available by logging on to www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

The Times has teamed up with the Bristol Hippodrome to give one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets for the opening night show in March 24.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Who plays Anna in the musical?

