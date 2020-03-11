Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to Chicago Blues Brothers show

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 March 2020

Chicago Blues Brothers will perform at the Playhouse. Picture: Jonathon Cuff

Chicago Blues Brothers will perform at the Playhouse. Picture: Jonathon Cuff

Jonathon Cuff

A multi-award-winning production will be staged in Weston next month.

Chicago Blues Brothers will perform at the Playhouse. Picture: Adrian WilsonChicago Blues Brothers will perform at the Playhouse. Picture: Adrian Wilson

The Chicago Blues Brothers: A Night At The Movies will come to the Playhouse, in High Street, April 10.

Back with a new production, The Blues Brothers will take the audience for a night filled with some of the greatest movie anthems.

The show debuted in the London's West End this year and has travelled the world.

This high-octane musical mash-up presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies and is also jam-packed full of songs by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Cab Calloway, James Brown, Ray Charles plus other legendary performers.

Chicago Blues Brothers will perform at the Playhouse. Picture: Jonathon CuffChicago Blues Brothers will perform at the Playhouse. Picture: Jonathon Cuff

Featuring songs from A Star Is Born, Footloose, Back To The Future, The Greatest Showman and more, The Chicago Blues Brothers capture the sound, energy and persona which propelled the film to a cult status and still thrills audiences worldwide.

Chris Hindle plays Joliet Jake Blues and is the driving force behind the Chicago Blues Brothers. Not only does he play Jake in the show, he is also responsible for its production.

Hindle also trained at the De Costa Academy in York, studying the art of Italian Opera.

Award-winning vocalist Gareth Davey performs as Elwood Blues.

He had been an established solo artist for several years, touring throughout the UK but decided to leave his solo career behind and join the Chicago Blues Brothers production.

Tickets, priced £15-25, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Times has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 18.

Alternatively, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to: Chicago Blues Brothers competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Where will the show take place?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique North Somerset Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Scheme to centralise repeat prescriptions shortlisted for national award

The Tyntesfield Medical Group team at the old Weston College building which they are transforming into a new medical centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Silent developers branded ‘exhuasting’ by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Scheme to centralise repeat prescriptions shortlisted for national award

The Tyntesfield Medical Group team at the old Weston College building which they are transforming into a new medical centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Silent developers branded ‘exhuasting’ by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Boxing: Another impressive win for Clevedon’s Poole

Jimmy Robotham and Jasmine Poole

WIN: Tickets to Chicago Blues Brothers show

Chicago Blues Brothers will perform at the Playhouse. Picture: Jonathon Cuff

WIN: Tickets to see Beethoven’s Fidelio at Curzon Cinema and Arts in Clevedon

Jonas Kauffman plays political prisoner Florestan. Picture: Curzon Cinema

Silent developers branded ‘exhuasting’ by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24