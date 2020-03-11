WIN: Tickets to see Beethoven's Fidelio at Curzon Cinema and Arts in Clevedon

Jonas Kauffman plays political prisoner Florestan. Picture: Curzon Cinema Archant

The Royal Opera House will broadcast Beethoven's only opera, Fidelio, live at cinemas across the district this month, and the Times is giving readers a chance to win tickets in Clevedon.

An uplifting story of risk and triumph will take over the Curzon Cinema this month.

The production, conducted by Antonio Pappano, tells the story of political prisoner Florestan (Jonas Kaufmann) and his wife Leonore (Lise Davidsen), who is disguised as Fidelio and daringly sets out to rescue him.

Music includes Beethoven's act one quartet Prisoners' Chorus, as well as Florestan's impassioned solos in act two, Cry In The Darkness and Vision Of Hope.

Throughout the performance, German stage director Tobias Kratzer will bring together the dark reality of the French revolutionary terror and illuminate Fidelio's message of shared humanity.

Royal Opera House has become established as one of world's leading companies in its field, renowned for its performances of traditional opera and commissioning new works by today's leading composers, such as Harrison Birtwistle, Mark-Anthony Turnage and Thomas Adès.

Fidelio will be broadcast live from Royal Opera House in London at the Curzon Cinema and Arts, in Old Church Road, on March 17 at 7.15pm.

Tickets, priced from £12.50-£14.50, are available at www.curzon.org.uk or call 01275 871000.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer a lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show on March 17 at 7.15pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Who is conducting the Royal Opera House theatre production Fidelio?

