Drama group to perform famous pirate show

Clevedon Gilbert and Sullivan Society dress rehearsal of the 'Pirates of Penzance.' Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A drama society from Clevedon will put on a famous pantomime next week.

The Gilbert and Sullivan Society will perform The Pirates Of Penzance from Wednesday to Saturday, February 12 to 15, at 7.30pm.

The play, which is a comic opera with two acts, was the fifth collaboration by Gilbert and Sullivan dating back to the 19th century.

Pirates was an immediate hit when it premiered in New York in 1879 and it remains as one of the most popular works by Gilbert and Sullivan.

Kate Bright and Mark Beardmore, the producers of the pantomime, are 'excited' to bring the production, which pokes fun of the establishment, parliament and the monarchy, to Clevedon.

The pantomime will be performed at the Princes Hall, in Princes Road.

Tickets, priced £6 to £11, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk or on 07516 271013.