The Nutcracker to be performed in West Country

PUBLISHED: 09:14 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 22 January 2020

The Nutcracker will be performed in Bath. Picture: Kristyna Kashvili

The Nutcracker will be performed in Bath. Picture: Kristyna Kashvili

Tchaikovsky's masterpiece, The Nutcracker, will be staged at Bath's Theatre Royal in a stunning full-scale ballet accompanied by a full orchestra.

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet draws on the heritage of centuries of classical dance to deliver traditional productions.

The company, which first visited Bath in 2016, combines classical training and technique with soloists to entertain audiences in breath-taking style and has won various plaudits.

The spectacle of skilled dancers, gorgeous costumes and magnificent staging combine to make a magical performance of one of the most enchanting fairy tales.

The show transports audiences to a world of make-believe and is a perfect introduction to ballet.

The production will be staged from Sunday to Wednesday.

Tickets, priced from £27, are available from the box office on 01225 448844 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.uk

