Pill panto group performs Babes In The Wood this week

PUBLISHED: 17:14 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 29 January 2020

J19 Drama Group production of 'Babes in the Wood' at Pill Community Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

J19 Drama Group production of 'Babes in the Wood' at Pill Community Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A drama group from Pill will perform a humorous new take on a classic pantomime this week.

J19 will perform Babes In The Wood at St George's Church Hall in Easton-in-Gordano from tomorrow, Thursday.

The pantomime, written by John Yates, with additional gags by J19 members Fi Palmer and Heidi Gedge, sees bad King John and the Sheriff of Nottingham Green hatch an evil plan to dispose of babes, Alice and Adam.

However, the babes are helped by a cast of unlikely allies including a good fairy, a dog, and Robin Hood.

The group promises laughs and surprises throughout.

A J19 spokesman said: "You'll like this - not a lot - but you'll like it."

Babes In The Wood, will be performed at St George's Church Hall, in Priory Road, from tomorrow to Saturday, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £5, are available from Pill Post Office, in the Precinct, or on 07503 188514.

