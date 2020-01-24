Advanced search

Theatre company to perform comedy based in crumbling stately home

PUBLISHED: 18:00 25 January 2020

A mischievous comedy will take to the stage in Nailsea as thespians perform their first show of the year.

Nailsea Little Theatre is putting on People - a show by one of the country's favourite contemporary playwrights Alan Bennett.

The play is set in a crumbling stately home whose ageing owner is battling with holes in the roof and a lack of heating.

Bennett takes a thought-provoking look at the National Trust through the play and gives his own provocative view on the state of the country.

Director Vicki Hyde said: "Everyone here's having a great time putting the show together - lovely costumes, a great set and, of course, Bennett's usual gallery of super characters on stage.

"We all hope our audiences enjoy the mix as much as we are."

People is showing at Nailsea Little Theatre, in Union Street, from February 3-8. Tickets, priced £10, are available by calling 07772 981037.

