Folk legends to perform in Bristol and Bridgwater

The Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman duo will be celebrating 25 years of making music together this month.

The husband and wife team will mark the occasion by playing at the Folk House, in Bristol, on March 8 at 8pm.

During the night, the pair will revisit and reinterpret songs spanning their career, from the early days of folk through to their current releases.

The two-time winners of Best Duo BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, in 2013 and 2016, have established themselves as one of the folk scene's most rewarding and enduring partnerships.

The pair will also be stopping at Bridgwater Arts Centre, on March 12, at 8pm.

Tickets, priced £15-16.50, are available from www.bristolfolkhouse.co.uk or call 01179 262987.

For Bridgwater tickets, visit www.bridgwaterartscentre.co.uk or call 01278 422700.