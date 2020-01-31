Gordano School students to perform musical

Gordano students will perform The Addams Family this week. Picture: Rachele Snowden Archant

Portishead students will perform a new musical next week.

Youngsters of Gordano School will perform The Addams Family from Wednesday to Friday at 7pm.

The musical is inspired by Marshall Brickman's book, with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and based on characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons, which depict a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.

Almost 100 students ranging from years seven to 13 have been involved since June, following in the successes of School Of Rock and Hairspray in the past two years.

Although numerous film and television adaptations of Addams' cartoons exist, the musical is the first stage show based on the characters.

Tickets, priced £6-9 can be purchased at www.parentpay.com