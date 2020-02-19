Clevedon group brings Shrek The Musical to the stage

A musical of an award-winning animation will be staged in Clevedon next month.

Cast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of 'Shrek The Musical'. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Cast members from Clevedon Light Opera Club's production of 'Shrek The Musical'. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Clevedon Light Opera Club (CLOC) is to perform Shrek The Musical from March 10-15.

The musical, based on the Dreamworks movie and book by William Steig, will bring to life the story of how a mean-spirited Ogre and a talking donkey rescue Princess Fiona so she can marry Lord Farquad.

Weston College students studying Production Arts: Hair, Make-up and Special Effects for Film and Theatre have been working with the CLOC to help bring the characters to life in an all singing and dancing extravaganza. Shrek The Musical will be performed at Princes Hall, in Princes Road, from 7.30pm and 2.30pm on March 14-15.

Tickets, priced from £6, are available to purchase from www.clevedonlightoperaclub.co.uk, Souk, in The Triangle, or call 03336 663366.