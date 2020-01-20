North Somerset group to host pantomime

A pantomime fairy tale featuring an evil stepmother and ugly twin stepsisters is to be performed in Clevedon this week.

Clevedon Comedy Theatre Club panto, Cinderella. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Clevedon Comedy Theatre Club panto, Cinderella. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cinderella, by the Clevedon Comedy Theatre Club, will be on stage from January 23 to 25. The show is written by Sarah Cochran-Meredith and Steve Price, and directed by Sarah Cochran-Meredith.

The amateur dramatics society, known as CCTC for short, has been entertaining audiences since 1970. Founding members Maureen Smith and Alan Smith are still active in the club today.

Cinderella will be performed at The Princes Hall, in Princes Road.

Tickets, priced £8-11, are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk or the box office on 03336 664466