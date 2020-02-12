Win

WIN: Tickets to Beautiful: The Carol King Musical at Bristol Hippodrome

The Drifters in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks Copyright Helen Maybanks 2020

Following a highly successful West End run, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, will be staged at the Bristol Hippodrome this month as part of a UK tour.

The Shirelles in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks The Shirelles in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks

This spectacular show tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom.

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

The musical follows her from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care Of My Baby and You've Got A Friend.

The Company in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks The Company in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks

Daisy Wood-Davis will play Carole King and will be joined by Adam Gillian as King's husband and song-writing partner Gerry Goffin, Laura Baldwin as song-writer Cynthia Weil, Cameron Sharp as song-writer Barry Mann, Susie Fenwick as King's mother Genie Klein and Oliver Boot as music publisher and producer Donnie Kirshner.

The musical ran on Broadway for nearly six years and is currently selling out in cities across the US throughout its North American tour.

The production will be staged at the Bristol Hippodrome, in St Augustine's Parade, from February 25-29.

Tickets, priced from £13, are available here.

Daisy Wood Davis in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks Daisy Wood Davis in Beatiful: The Carol King Musical. Picture: Helen Maybanks

The Times has teamed up with the Hippodrome to give a reader the chance to win one pair of tickets to the February 25 show at 7.30pm.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 19.

Send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Carole King competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition entry