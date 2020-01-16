Advanced search

God Of Carnage showing Bath

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 January 2020

Elizabeth McGovern in God Of Carnage. Picture: Nobby Clark

Elizabeth McGovern in God Of Carnage. Picture: Nobby Clark

A ruthless comedy about middle-class parenting returns to the Theatre Royal in Bath next week.

God Of Carnage, winner of the Tony Award for Best Play and the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, is one of the most successful plays ever in the history of the West End.

This new tour stars Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) and Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones) and returns to Bath as part of a 2020 UK tour prior to a West End transfer.

The farce sees 11-year-old Ferdinand hit 11-year-old Bruno with a stick in a playground punch-up, knocking out two of his teeth. The combatants' enlightened parents decide to meet to talk things over civilly, but once the niceties are done with and the drink starts flowing, it is the parents who turn into spoiled brats.

God of Carnage runs from January 20 to 25. For tickets call the box office on 01225 448844 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.uk

