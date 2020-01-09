Advanced search

Ghost Stories to be performed in West Country

Ghost Stories will be performed in Bath. Picture: Theatre Royal Bath

A popular West End show will be performed in the South West for the first time.

Ghost Stories will be performed at Theatre Royal Bath from Tuesday to January 18.

Eight shows will take place and they will be the only South West tour dates on its inaugural UK tour.

The international stage phenomenon, which has stormed the West End, contains moments of extreme shock and tension.

When a professor of para-psychology investigates three cases, a nightmarish world full of thrilling twists and turns is thrust upon audience members.

A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror.

The performance is a supernatural, edge-of-the-seat theatrical experience like no other.

The play was adapted into a horror film in 2017.

Tickets, priced £16.50-39, are available from 01225 448844 or at www.theatreroyal.org.uk

