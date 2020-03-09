Advanced search

Shaun the Sheep sequel at LA Cinema

PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 March 2020

Shaun the Sheep in Farmageddon.Picture: Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations

Shaun the Sheep in Farmageddon.Picture: Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations

Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations.

Aardman Animations' Shaun the Sheep will embark on an adventure in Farmageddon at a family cinema screening this weekend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=YxRUSAIYieA&feature=emb_logo

The Bristol company's popular character features in his second film at Long Ashton Community Cinema on Saturday.

In the film, Shaun the Sheep goes on a mission to shepherd an alien with mystical powers home before a sinister organisation can capture her near Mossy Bottom Farm.

The motion picture follows on in the film series from the barnyard animal's first adventure, Shaun The Sheep: The Movie.

The cinema will screen a matinee viewing of the film, which has been described as a 'sheepquel for all ages'.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon will be screened at the Long Ashton venue, in Keedwell Hill, on Saturday from 3-5pm.

Tickets, priced from £2.50-£5, are available at www.la-cinema.uk













Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Clevedon woman launches second book

Author Jane Lilly signing copies of her bookfor a reader, the book was published by Clevedon Community Press which is coordinated by Angela Everitt (centre) founder member of Clevedon Community Bookshop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity wants to help more people with learning disabilities

Staff from North Somerset People First want to help more people with learning disabilities.

7 Summer camps and clubs for kids in North Somerset

Playtime

Ale festival returns to Bristol later this month

Revellers at last year's CAMRA festival. Picture: CAMRA

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Clevedon woman launches second book

Author Jane Lilly signing copies of her bookfor a reader, the book was published by Clevedon Community Press which is coordinated by Angela Everitt (centre) founder member of Clevedon Community Bookshop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Charity wants to help more people with learning disabilities

Staff from North Somerset People First want to help more people with learning disabilities.

7 Summer camps and clubs for kids in North Somerset

Playtime

Ale festival returns to Bristol later this month

Revellers at last year's CAMRA festival. Picture: CAMRA

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Day to remember for Portishead Town FC Colts

Athletics: Clevedon members impress on travels

Clevedon AC's James Foster at Newport

Netball: Gordano Eagles looking good in new kit

Gordano Eagles Netball Club face the camera in their new sponsored kit

Dozens of gun offences recorded in district over twelve months

Charity wants to help more people with learning disabilities

Staff from North Somerset People First want to help more people with learning disabilities.
Drive 24