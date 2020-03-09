Shaun the Sheep sequel at LA Cinema

Shaun the Sheep in Farmageddon.Picture: Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations Chris Johnson/Aardman Animations.

Aardman Animations' Shaun the Sheep will embark on an adventure in Farmageddon at a family cinema screening this weekend.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=YxRUSAIYieA&feature=emb_logo

The Bristol company's popular character features in his second film at Long Ashton Community Cinema on Saturday.

In the film, Shaun the Sheep goes on a mission to shepherd an alien with mystical powers home before a sinister organisation can capture her near Mossy Bottom Farm.

The motion picture follows on in the film series from the barnyard animal's first adventure, Shaun The Sheep: The Movie.

The cinema will screen a matinee viewing of the film, which has been described as a 'sheepquel for all ages'.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon will be screened at the Long Ashton venue, in Keedwell Hill, on Saturday from 3-5pm.

Tickets, priced from £2.50-£5, are available at www.la-cinema.uk













