Video

Portishead Film to screen Julie Walters movie

Wild Rose Archant

Portishead Film's latest offering, Wild Rose, will be screened at the Jubilee Hall on January 10.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The small budget film is set in Glasgow with a tale that could have come straight out of a Loretta Lynn song.

Rose-Lynn (Jessie Buckley), a mother of two young children, is released from jail.

Her children, who have been looked after by her mum (Julie Walters), are understandably cool towards the mother who let them down so badly.

Mum wants Rose to buckle down and get a cleaning job beside her, while Rose dreams of going to Nashville and being discovered as the star she reckons she was born to be.

Through casual cleaning work, Rose meets Susannah (Sophie Okonedo). With her perfect life, Susannah is middle class through and throughand she thinks Rose could and should do whatever she wants.

The film starts at 8pm with refreshments available from 7.30pm. Tickets cost £5.