Award-winning jazz singer Tina May to perform at Clarence House

Tina May will perform at Speakeasy Jazz Club this month.Picture: Speakeasy Jazz Club

Award-winning jazz vocalist Tina May will perform at Speakeasy Jazz Club at Clarence House in Portishead this month.

Tina has performed across the world during her career, which spans from the 1990s, and has released several albums with music label 33 Jazz Records.

She performed with the BBC Big Band for singer Dame Cleo Lane to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Stables theatre in Wavendon this year.

Tina has also released collaborations with composer Nikki Iles and saxophonist Scott Hamilton.

Last year, she finished an extensive tour of Australia and is a regular act seen performing at venues across the country.

Tina May will perform at the Portishead venue, in High Street, on March 27 at 8.30pm.

Tickets, priced £15, are available through Kate Sheridan by calling 01275 848391 or emailing katespeakeasy@hotmail.co.uk