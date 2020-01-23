Tenor sax master to perform in Portishead

Craig Crofton will perform at Speakeasy Jazz in January. Picture: Speakeasy Jazz Archant

Speakeasy Jazz Club in Portishead is pleased to present tenor sax master Craig Crofton and his superb quartet this Friday.

The Craig Crofton Quartet will perform at the club at Clarence House, High Street, from 8.30pm.

Anglo-American Craig has a unique tone; classy, exciting and powerful. He has played alongside Pee Wee Ellis, Wynton Marsalis and Jazz Jamaica, as well as James Taylor at Glastonbury Festival.

A regular on the London scene and at Ronnie Scott's, Craig brings the authenticity of an 'American JazzMan', and will pay homage to the best of mainstream, standards and swing.

From New York to Bristol, American Groove to West Country Smooth, he is at the forefront of famous UK acts The Haggis Horns and The Bruce Illet Big Band.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Admission is £14 and no membership is required.

For ticket reservations, phone Kate Sheridan on 01275 848391 or email katespeakeasy@hotmail.co.uk