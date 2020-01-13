Advanced search

Tenor sax master to play in Portishead

PUBLISHED: 18:00 13 January 2020

Craig Crofton.

Sub

A Portishead jazz club will welcome tenor sax master Craig Crofton this month.

Crofton will be joined by his superb quartet at the Speakeasy Jazz Club.

Anglo-American Craig has a unique tone, which is classy, exciting and powerful. He has played alongside Pee Wee Ellis, Wynton Marsalis and Jazz Jamaica and James Taylor at Glastonbury Festival.

A regular on the London scene and at Ronnie Scott's, Craig brings the authenticity of an American jazz man and will pay homage to the very best of mainstream and swing. From New York to Bristol, American groove to West Country smooth, he is at the forefront of famous UK acts The Haggis Horns and The Bruce Illet Big Band.

The Craig Crofton Quartet will be at the club at Clarence House, in High Street, at 7.30pm for an 8.30pm start on January 24.

Tickets, priced £14, are available from Kate Sheridan on 01275 848391 or email katespeakeasy@hotmail.co.uk

