Next act announced for Westonbirt Arboretum summer concerts

PUBLISHED: 18:00 23 January 2020

Rag'n'Bone Man will perform at Westonbirt Arboretum. Picture: Forest Live

Rag'n'Bone Man will perform at Westonbirt Arboretum. Picture: Forest Live

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Rag 'n' Bone Man has announced a performance at Westonbirt Arboretum as part of Forest Live, the summer concert series presented by Forestry England.

Known for his distinctive baritone voice, Rag 'n' Bone Man will appear, as well as guests, at the venue on June 11.

Rory Graham, aka Rag 'n' Bone Man, won the 2017 BRIT's British Breakthrough Act and also received the BRIT'S Critics Choice Award in the same year.

The artist cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-times platinum number one album Human and a further BRIT Award for British Single for the title track Human in 2018.

The album has been successful all around the world, earning Rory sell-out international tours and festival appearances.

He has also had a number of successful side projects including a collaboration with Calvin Harris.

He is currently working on his next album and has said to fans they should expect a wildly different sound.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series which is successfully held every year by Forestry England.

It introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country and over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last 19 years.

Going to a Forest Live concert helps look after the nation's forests sustainably, with income from ticket sales helping to create beautiful places for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and trees to grow.

With everything covered for a great night out, each concert is renowned for its relaxed atmosphere and spectacular forest backdrops.

People are encouraged to bring folding chairs, blankets and picnics.

A fully licensed bar and a variety of food and drink outlets will be available.

Rag 'n' Bone Man joins other artists including Madness, Will Young, James Morrison and Keane who have all been announced to play at the South Gloucestershire venue this summer.

Tickets, priced £38.50, are available on 03000 680 400 or online at www.forestryengland.uk/music

