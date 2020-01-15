Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see Queen tribute act perform in Portishead

PUBLISHED: 10:35 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 15 January 2020

Real Magic of Queen: The Ultimate Tribute Band will perform at Somerset Hall.

Real Magic of Queen: The Ultimate Tribute Band will perform at Somerset Hall. Picture: Somerset Hal

Archant

A tribute act to one of rock's most iconic bands will perform in Portishead.

Real Magic of Queen: The Ultimate Tribute Band will perform at Somerset Hall, in The Prescient, on January 25 at 7pm.

The Times has teamed up with Somerset Hall to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 22.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Queen competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply, and the editor's decision is final. By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Where is the show taking place?

