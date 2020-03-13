Pill Music Festival returns to village

Musical director Wendy Sergeant (right) with St Peter's Hospice Community Fundraiser Petra Littlefair and the choir. Archant

A music festival will return to a village later this month.

Pill Music Festival will run from March 25 to 29. Featuring a host of local talent, the music festival is being held at a number of venues in the village.

The five nights are split into themes, starting on March 25 when Pill Festival Band, a village-based concert orchestra, will play at St. George's village hall.

The following night is ukulele night where a number of bands from the area will perform a wide and varied selection of songs, included in the line-up are 'The Mother Pluckers', an award-winning ukulele band from Bath.

Also appearing at the festival will be The Mudlarks an a-capella group, Pill Community Choir and a Beegees tribute act at the Memorial Club.

The festival will finish with jazz in the Afternoon.

For more information, log on to www.pfb.org.uk or search for Pill Music Festival on Facebook.