Advanced search

Pill Music Festival returns to village

PUBLISHED: 18:00 13 March 2020

Musical director Wendy Sergeant (right) with St Peter's Hospice Community Fundraiser Petra Littlefair and the choir.

Musical director Wendy Sergeant (right) with St Peter's Hospice Community Fundraiser Petra Littlefair and the choir.

Archant

A music festival will return to a village later this month.

Pill Music Festival will run from March 25 to 29. Featuring a host of local talent, the music festival is being held at a number of venues in the village.

The five nights are split into themes, starting on March 25 when Pill Festival Band, a village-based concert orchestra, will play at St. George's village hall.

The following night is ukulele night where a number of bands from the area will perform a wide and varied selection of songs, included in the line-up are 'The Mother Pluckers', an award-winning ukulele band from Bath.

Also appearing at the festival will be The Mudlarks an a-capella group, Pill Community Choir and a Beegees tribute act at the Memorial Club.

The festival will finish with jazz in the Afternoon.

For more information, log on to www.pfb.org.uk or search for Pill Music Festival on Facebook.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Silent developers branded ‘exhuasting’ by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Coronavirus fears cause event cancellations in North Somerset

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

No coronavirus case in North Somerset

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Pub’s petrol station plans successful on appeal

Villagers have campaigned against Touts proposals since 2016. Picture: Mark Atherton

Developer slammed for putting in third application for housing on field

The orchard at Yattons Moor Road. Picture: Steve Bridger

Silent developers branded ‘exhuasting’ by villagers

Cox's Green development building site and road works at Wrington. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Coronavirus fears cause event cancellations in North Somerset

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Basketball: North Somerset Stars enjoy Glozball event

North Somerset Stars under-10s

Clevedon cancer survivor takes on 13mile marathon

Polly Atherton (middle) with her mother and sister

Police investigating home burglary

Police would like to speak with these men in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Five things to do in North Somerset this weekend

Leigh Woods.

Coronavirus fears cause event cancellations in North Somerset

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24