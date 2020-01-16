Talented oboist to perform recital in Clevedon
PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 January 2020
Archant
Clevedon Music Club is delighted to welcome outstanding young professional oboist, Lavinia Redman for their latest recital.
Lavinia grew up in Clapton-in-Gordano and appeared as a finalist in the BBC Young Musician of the Year.
Since graduating from the Royal Academy of Music, Lavinia has worked with a number of top London orchestras.
The recital will see Lavinia accompanied by Steve Kings.
Together the duo will perform music by Poulenc, Saint-Saens and Schumann.
The recital will be held on January 21 at 7.30pm in the Teignmouth Room at Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road.
Admission is £10 at the door for non-members.
A subscription of £32 gives free admission to the club's four concerts in January, February, March and April.
For more details about the subscription, call 01275 875262.