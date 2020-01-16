Advanced search

Talented oboist to perform recital in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 January 2020

Lavinia Redman will perform at Clevedon Music Club.

Archant

Clevedon Music Club is delighted to welcome outstanding young professional oboist, Lavinia Redman for their latest recital.

Lavinia grew up in Clapton-in-Gordano and appeared as a finalist in the BBC Young Musician of the Year.

Since graduating from the Royal Academy of Music, Lavinia has worked with a number of top London orchestras.

The recital will see Lavinia accompanied by Steve Kings.

Together the duo will perform music by Poulenc, Saint-Saens and Schumann.

The recital will be held on January 21 at 7.30pm in the Teignmouth Room at Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road.

Admission is £10 at the door for non-members.

A subscription of £32 gives free admission to the club's four concerts in January, February, March and April.

For more details about the subscription, call 01275 875262.

