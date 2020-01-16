Advanced search

Martyn Joseph to perform songs from new album in Bristol

PUBLISHED: 10:29 16 January 2020

Martyn Joseph will perform in Bristol. Picture: Konstantina Frasia

Singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph is performing his latest album at the Performing Arts Centre in Bristol this Saturday.

His career spans 30 years with 32 albums to his name, over half a million record sales and thousands of live performances.

Social justice has an essential presence throughout his music, which has been recognised with various humanitarian awards and plaudits.

He founded the Let Yourself Trust, a non-profit organisation that provides funding for and informs on a wide variety of projects and justice movements.

His latest album, Days Of Decision: A tribute To Phil Ochs, is one of his most potent works and is dedicated to an artist who was also known for his sharp wit, sardonic humour, earnest humanism, political activism, insightful and alliterative lyrics, and distinctive voice.

The performance starts at 8pm. For tickets, priced £17.50, visit www.bristolticketshop.co.uk

