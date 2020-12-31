Kaiser Chiefs to headline race day in Bath

The Kaiser Chiefs at Westonbirt Arboretum. Archant

Indie titans, the Kaiser Chiefs, are headlining a one-off show at Bath Racecourse next summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fans will be able to enjoy a day of racing and a full Kaiser Chiefs set late into the evening.

Over the past 15 years, the Kaisers have become a real household name; from their seven critically acclaimed and top 10 charting albums, selling multi-millions worldwide, to making memorable performances at some of the biggest events in recent history including Live 8 and the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

If there's one safe bet to place all day, it will be on a hit-packed set from the Kaiser Chiefs.

This Live After Racing event will take place on June 5.

Doors will open at 3pm, with the racing starting at 5.40pm and the Kaiser Chiefs performing at 9.20pm.

Tickets, priced £25-35 are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/35005776DFD38BA1