Advanced search

Kaiser Chiefs to headline race day in Bath

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 January 2020

The Kaiser Chiefs at Westonbirt Arboretum.

The Kaiser Chiefs at Westonbirt Arboretum.

Archant

Indie titans, the Kaiser Chiefs, are headlining a one-off show at Bath Racecourse next summer.

Fans will be able to enjoy a day of racing and a full Kaiser Chiefs set late into the evening.

Over the past 15 years, the Kaisers have become a real household name; from their seven critically acclaimed and top 10 charting albums, selling multi-millions worldwide, to making memorable performances at some of the biggest events in recent history including Live 8 and the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.

If there's one safe bet to place all day, it will be on a hit-packed set from the Kaiser Chiefs.

This Live After Racing event will take place on June 5.

Doors will open at 3pm, with the racing starting at 5.40pm and the Kaiser Chiefs performing at 9.20pm.

Tickets, priced £25-35 are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/35005776DFD38BA1

Most Read

Serious assault in Clevedon prompts witness appeal

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

APPEAL: Police search for man one week after disappearance

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Boy stabbed in Pill

Police have confirmed a teenager has been stabbed in Pill. Picture: Luke Gudge

Vet struck off for stealing drugs and injecting while on duty

Mark Kombert admitted stealing drugs and self-administering while on duty, which meant he was not in a fit state to see patients.

Most Read

Serious assault in Clevedon prompts witness appeal

Police carried out a speeding operation in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

APPEAL: Police search for man one week after disappearance

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Boy stabbed in Pill

Police have confirmed a teenager has been stabbed in Pill. Picture: Luke Gudge

Vet struck off for stealing drugs and injecting while on duty

Mark Kombert admitted stealing drugs and self-administering while on duty, which meant he was not in a fit state to see patients.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

CCG launches appeal after ‘significant pressure’ put on hospitals after Christmas

Hospital have come under significant pressure after the Christmas period.Picture: Mark Atherton

Kaiser Chiefs to headline race day in Bath

The Kaiser Chiefs at Westonbirt Arboretum.

Vet struck off for stealing drugs and injecting while on duty

Mark Kombert admitted stealing drugs and self-administering while on duty, which meant he was not in a fit state to see patients.

Counselling charity launches fundraising appeal for laptops

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with chairman Revd Deborah Mallett and director Sarah Rees. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Foundation donates to children’s hospice

Director of fundraising, Paul Courtney, Nick Taplin and Amanda Gallagher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists