Advanced search

Jonathan Veira to sing at Portishead church

PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 January 2020

Jonathan Veira will be performing in Gorleston. Picture: Johnathan Veira

Jonathan Veira will be performing in Gorleston. Picture: Johnathan Veira

Archant

International singer Jonathan Veira is bringing his Songs and Tales Tour to Portishead.

The versatile singer is a musical chameleon, performing songs of great diversity to an incredibly high standard - from Billy Joel to Mozart and everything in between.

Jonathan can perform ballads, blues, rock 'n' roll, jazz and even opera to a completely authentic and exhilarating effect.

Accompanying himself on the piano with amazing dexterity, his glorious singing has often moved the audience to tears, and then they find themselves weeping with laughter at his tales.

Jonathan will perform at the Portishead Methodist Church, High Street, on February 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available from Jumblebee, Portishead Methodist Church and Motorcare in the Precinct or by calling 01275 844917.

For more information, log on to www.jonathanveira.com

Most Read

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Financial squeeze pushes council towards £50 charge to empty garden-waste bins

A £50 charge will be introduced.

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pier-to-pier cycle path will connect Clevedon to Weston

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Most Read

Parking charges to be introduced in Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

Financial squeeze pushes council towards £50 charge to empty garden-waste bins

A £50 charge will be introduced.

New working space for businesspeople and freelancers opens in Clevedon

The Mercury Hub, a new co-working space has opened in the old Clevedon Mercury building in Linden Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pier-to-pier cycle path will connect Clevedon to Weston

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

First winner of council health campaign announced

Ann collecting her Fitbit from Catherine Devonshire, Physical Activity Development Officer for North Somerset Council. Picture: North Somerset Council

Owls of Pill mark 100-year celebrations with plaque, book and documentary

Pill Owls singing at their book launch during Portishead Christmas lights switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jonathan Veira to sing at Portishead church

Jonathan Veira will be performing in Gorleston. Picture: Johnathan Veira

Lions club helps footballers to raise cash for equipment

Nailsea Junior footballers.

Pupils raise hundreds for bush fire appeal with cake sale

Year six pupils from St Francis Primary School holding a cake sale.
Drive 24