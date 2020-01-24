Jonathan Veira to sing at Portishead church

Jonathan Veira will be performing in Gorleston. Picture: Johnathan Veira Archant

International singer Jonathan Veira is bringing his Songs and Tales Tour to Portishead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The versatile singer is a musical chameleon, performing songs of great diversity to an incredibly high standard - from Billy Joel to Mozart and everything in between.

Jonathan can perform ballads, blues, rock 'n' roll, jazz and even opera to a completely authentic and exhilarating effect.

Accompanying himself on the piano with amazing dexterity, his glorious singing has often moved the audience to tears, and then they find themselves weeping with laughter at his tales.

Jonathan will perform at the Portishead Methodist Church, High Street, on February 1 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £12, are available from Jumblebee, Portishead Methodist Church and Motorcare in the Precinct or by calling 01275 844917.

For more information, log on to www.jonathanveira.com