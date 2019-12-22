Advanced search

Wurzels to perform at Congresbury hotel

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 22 December 2019

The Wurzels.

Much-loved legends from Somerset will be performing at Congresbury's DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House.

The Wurzels will perform hits such as I Am A Cider Drinker, Blackbird, I've Got A Brand New Combine Harvester and Drink Up Thy Zider on February 29 at at 6.30pm.

Attendees will be treated to a hog roast served with crackling and apple sauce plus specialist guest ciders from all over the region.

Mehment Kandimer, general manager said: "The Wurzels are legends around the West Country and to have them perform again here at Cadbury House is fantastic news.

"Their unique entertainment style is always a winner and we've no doubt that this night will be as good if not better than the last."

Tickets, priced £29.50, are available on 01934 834343 or email info@cadburyhouse.com

