Harrison Whitford to perform at The Fleece in Bristol

PUBLISHED: 10:38 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 16 January 2020

Harrison Whitford will perfom in Bristol. Picture: Sonic PR

Archant

Esteemed guitarist Harrison Whitford will support Noah Gundersen in a show at The Fleece, in Bristol on Monday.

Harrison, from California, will be joining his fellow American alternative folk troubadour and performing his accomplished songs off his debut album Afraid Of Everything.

The talented musician will also introduce some tantalising new material planned for a new EP later next year.

Harrison said: "I'm looking forward to playing new songs on the upcoming tour with Noah, and to see how they feel in front of people.

"I'm also hoping to create a true collaborative effort as far as opening and accompanying Noah goes so that all that attend the shows will hopefully leave with a sense of being inspired.

"Either way, I'm just grateful to be coming back to play music."

Tickets, priced £10 in advance, are available from www.thefleece.co.uk

