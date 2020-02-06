Frank Turner returns to South West from No Man's Land in March

Frank Turner. Picture: Lotte Schrander. Lotte Schrander

Wessex favourite son Frank Turner, returns to the South West in March.

The date at the Bath Forum is part of a solo tour of the UK in support of his latest Top three album release No Man's Land which features an all-female cast of musicians and produced by Catherine Marks (Wolf Alice, Foals).

Turner said: "No Man's Land is dedicated to the vital stories of women whose lives have all too often been overlooked by dint of their gender.

"It's bringing together my two main interests in life, which have always been separate from each other - history and songwriting."

The solo tour is Frank's first since 2011, and will also see him play gigs in Exeter, Boston as well as a homecoming show in Winchester.

Frank Tuner plays The Forum, in Forum Buildings, on March 13, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £28.50, are available on 08448 889991 or online at www.bathforum.co.uk