Advanced search

Frank Turner returns to South West from No Man's Land in March

PUBLISHED: 18:49 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:49 06 February 2020

Frank Turner. Picture: Lotte Schrander.

Frank Turner. Picture: Lotte Schrander.

Lotte Schrander

Wessex favourite son Frank Turner, returns to the South West in March.

The date at the Bath Forum is part of a solo tour of the UK in support of his latest Top three album release No Man's Land which features an all-female cast of musicians and produced by Catherine Marks (Wolf Alice, Foals).

Turner said: "No Man's Land is dedicated to the vital stories of women whose lives have all too often been overlooked by dint of their gender.

"It's bringing together my two main interests in life, which have always been separate from each other - history and songwriting."

The solo tour is Frank's first since 2011, and will also see him play gigs in Exeter, Boston as well as a homecoming show in Winchester.

Frank Tuner plays The Forum, in Forum Buildings, on March 13, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £28.50, are available on 08448 889991 or online at www.bathforum.co.uk

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Ashton & Backwell get better of Almondsbury

Harry Walker celebrates (pic Jo Shepherd)

Frank Turner returns to South West from No Man’s Land in March

Frank Turner. Picture: Lotte Schrander.

North Somerset MP Liam Fox says airport expansion is ‘hard to justify’

North Somerset Times MP Dr Liam Fox has voiced his concerns over Bristol Airport's expansion plans.

Rewilding plan will see thousands of trees planted across North Somerset

Group of little trees growing in garden

Portishead Carnival to throw ‘biggest parade ever seen’ to end era as organisers step down

Portishead Carnival was held on Saturday. Picture: Tracey Fowler.
Drive 24