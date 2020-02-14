Advanced search

Singer Example at Bristol 02 Academy in March

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 February 2020

Example brings his tour to Bristol 02 Academy in March.Picture: Trythisforexample

Example brings his tour to Bristol 02 Academy in March.Picture: Trythisforexample

Trythisforexample

The musician behind chart-toppers including Changed The Way You Kissed Me and Stay Awake will perform in Bristol next month.

British singer, songwriter and record producer Example will bring his tour, Example Live, to 15 venues across the UK in February and March.

Example launched his tour in Newcastle on Friday, where he performed his biggest hits and new tracks after a six-year break from touring.

The artist will kick-off Example Live with popular songs such as Stay Awake, Say Nothing and We'll Be Coming Back.

He will also perform hits from his latest album Bangers And Ballads, including Show Me How To Love, All Night and his latest song, Click.

Example will perform at Bristol 02 Academy, in Frogmore Street, on March 5 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £21.60, are available at www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academybristol

Most Read

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Most Read

David Beckham delights fans at son’s football match in Clevedon

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Upgrades to M5 slip road begins this month

Works to junction 19 on the M5 will begin later this month.Picture: Google Street View

Clevedon Town claim Beckham scalp

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Portishead father launches initiative to make town carbon-neutral by 2030

Nick Carter-Brown is on a mission to make Portishead carbon neutral by 2030. Picture: Nick Carter-Brown

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Patients miss more than 200,000 GP appointments

More than 200,000 appointments were missed in the past year.

Singer Example at Bristol 02 Academy in March

Example brings his tour to Bristol 02 Academy in March.Picture: Trythisforexample

Treacherous driving conditions as Storm Dennis hits Somerset

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

Families delighted after saving green space earmarked for woodland

Residents of Nightingale Gardens upset about green outside their front gardens being turned into wild woodland. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

British women’s team to take on subzero trek to raise cash for meningitis charity

The team training for the challenge. Picture: Andy Hopkins
Drive 24