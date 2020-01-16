Advanced search

Young oboist to perform recital in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 14:05 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 16 January 2020

Lavinia Redman will perform at the Clevedon Music Club concert.

Lavinia Redman will perform at the Clevedon Music Club concert.

Archant

A professional oboist will perform a recital in Clevedon this week.

Clevedon Music Club will to host a recital by Lavinia Redman, who grew up in Clapton-in-Gordano, for its January concert.

She also studied at the Purcell School of Music and the Royal Academy of Music.

At the age of 15, Lavinia was a woodwind category finalist on the BBC Young Musician of the Year and she became Principal CorAnglais of the National Youth Orchestra.

Since graduating from the Royal Academy of Music she has worked with top London orchestras.

Lavinia will be joined by accompanist Steve Kings.

The duo will play music by Poulenc, Saint-Saens and Schumann.

The concert will take place on January 21 at 7.30pm in the Teignmouth Room at Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road.

Admission, priced £10, is available at the door for non-members.

A subscription of £32 gives free admission to the Club's four concerts in January, February, March and April.

For more details, call 01275 875262.

