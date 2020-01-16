Blinded By The Light showing at village cinema
PUBLISHED: 18:00 17 January 2020
The LA Cinema is opening its doors for its first screening of 2020 with Blinded By The Light (12A).
The heartwarming film is inspired by a true story and the words and music of Bruce Springsteen.
It is set in 1987 England and follows a teenager from an Asian family who learns to live his life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen.
This coming-of-age tale shows the escape route that music can provide for a suburban teenager.
The film is based on the memoirs of journalist Sarfraz Manzoor and co-written by him.
Manzoor has seen Springsteen in concert more than 150 times.
The performance at the Long Ashton Community Cinema will take place on Saturday at 8pm.
Doors open at 7pm.
Tickets, priced £5 for adults and £2.50 for children, are available from the LA Cafe, Post Office or online at www.la-cinema.uk