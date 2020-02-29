Advanced search

Comedian Harry Hill leads star line-up at Wells Comedy Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:43 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 29 February 2020

Harry Hill will perform at Wells Comedy Festival in May.

Ray Burmiston

England's smallest city will play host to a weekend-long stand-up jamboree this spring.

Robert Ince will perform at Wells Comedy Festival in May.

TV presenter and comedian Harry Hill, best known for his voice-overs on You've Been Framed, is among the stars performing at Wells Comedy Festival in May.

Harry will showcase two work-in-progress routines, Caveman and How To Be Normal, and is set join the line-up of comedians performing 58 shows on offer to audiences across the city.

As well as Harry Hill, podcaster Rachel Fairburn, TV series Shooting Stars' scorekeeper Angelos Epithemiou and The Infinite Monkey Cage co-presenter Robin Ince have recently been announced in the line-up.

Mark Watson will perform at Wells Comedy Festival in May.

They will join Mock The Week regular Mark Watson, comedian Lou Sanders and nominee for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards in 2016, Jayde Adams.

As well as this, comedians Adam Buxton, Bridget Christie, Reginald D Hunter, Paul Foot, Sindhu Vee, Dane Baptiste and Mawaan Rizwan will also take to the stage across the two-day extravaganza.

Wells Comedy Festival has been running for six years in the city and takes place across a variety of venues, including Wells Little Theatre, Tramways, Cedars Hall and others.

Angelos Epithemiou will perform at Wells Comedy Festival in May.

Founder and producer of the festival, Ben Williams, said: "Harry Hill is one of my all-time favourite comedians, so I'm chuffed he's playing this year's festival.

"It really is looking like the best line-up yet."

Among the 13 shows recently announced, more performances are due to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Lou Sanders will perform at Wells Comedy Festival in May.

Andy Vallis, editor of the Wells Voice, media partner for the festival, said: "Wells Comedy Festival brings a real buzz to the city, and, with the first-star names announced for 2020, the excitement is already building for this year's event.

"It should be another memorable weekend in the city."

Wells Comedy Festival will take place from May 22-24 and kicks off at The Liberty, in B3139 in Wells, on May 22.

Afternoon shows start from 1pm, and evening performances begin at 7pm.

Tickets, priced from £7, are available at www.wellscomfest.com













































