Curzon to host free family screenings to say thank you to community fundraisers

PUBLISHED: 14:23 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 29 January 2020

Bugsy Malone will be shown at the Big Thank You Weekend. Picture: Curzon Cinema

A Clevedon cinema will give a big thank you to people for their fundraising support with two free screenings in February.

Staff and fundraisers of the Curzon Cinema, in Old Church Road, have been amazed by the generosity of the community, from tagging tiles, holding music events or playing the lottery, which gives the cinema funding in the form of an National Lottery Heritage Fund grant.

The grade-II listed building's roof is in need of complete repair after years of damage and the cinema is £43,000 short of its £600,000 roof appeal target.

Repair works will begin at the end of February.

As well as being free, both films include a little extra something to make the thank you more special.

The first screening will be held on February 8 at 1.30pm and is the modern classic Paddington.

The screening will be followed by a free craft activity of making matchbox suitcases, perfect for any teddy bear.

All tickets are free, with 100 available which include both the film and the activity, and 200 tickets available for just the film.

From the beloved novels by Michael Bond and producer David Heyman (of the Harry Potter franchise) Paddington tells the story of the comic misadventures of a young Peruvian bear who travels to the city in search of a home.

The second free screening on February 9 at 1.30pm will be the joyous 1970s musical Bugsy Malone.

This fight-filled spoof of classic gangster films features one of the early star-making performances from Jodie Foster as well as the first ever film appearance of Dexter Fletcher, who would go on to direct the musical hits Sunshine On Leith and Elton John biopic Rocketman.

This is a sing-along screening so you can sing your heart out to hits such as Fat Sam's Grand Slam, the lonesome and heart-breaking Tomorrow and the fantastic finale You Give a Little Love.

As well as singing along, film-goers are invited to come along in their best 1920s fancy dress for a special photo booth run by Room 42 Photographic Studio.

Some period props will be available and customers can show off their styles on social media with #bigthankyou.

Please note there will be no adverts before both screenings and both of the films will start at 1.35pm.

