WIN: Tickets to The Lighthouse at the Curzon

The Lighthouse will be screened at the Curzon cinema. Picture: Curzon Cinema Archant

A psychological horror film will have a one-off showing at Clevedon's cinema, and Times readers could win tickets to the action.

The Lighthouse will be shown at the Curzon Cinema, in Old Church Road, on March 1 at 7.30pm.

From horror director Robert Eggers, of 2015's The Witch, comes a claustrophobic and mysterious black and white masterpiece that has to be seen on the big screen.

The Lighthouse stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers in a world between madness and fantasy that is sure to keep you guessing.

Set in late-19th-century New England, the film follows the two undertake four weeks of hard work in unfavourable conditions.

The tight-lipped men have no one else for company except for each other, forced to endure irritating idiosyncrasies, bottled-up resentment, and burgeoning hatred.

The Lighthouse was shot in black and white on 35mm film and was nominated for best cinematography at this year's Oscars.

With only 32 days to shoot in very difficult conditions, Pattinson and Dafoe would retreat to get warm and dry after each take so spent very little time together outside of shooting.

The decision led to a powerful chemistry on screen that enhances the intensity of the character's struggles.

Tickets, priced £5.50-7.80, are available at www.curzon.org.uk on 01275 871000.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

