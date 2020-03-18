Win

WIN: Tickets to Portrait of A Lady On Fire

Noémie Merlant as Marianne and Adèle Haenel as Héloïse. Picture: Curzon Archant

An historical French drama will be shown in Clevedon next week, and one lucky reader could win tickets to see the action for free.

Portrait of A Lady On Fire will be shown at the Curzon Cinema, in Old Church Road, on March 29 at 7.30pm.

The film is set in France in 1760 and tells the story of Marianne, who is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent.

Because she is a reluctant bride-to-be, Marianne arrives under the guise of companionship, observing Héloïse by day and secretly painting her by firelight at night.

As the two women orbit one another, intimacy and attraction grow as they share Héloïse’s first moments of freedom.

Héloïse’s portrait soon becomes a collaborative act of, and testament to, their love.

The film was written and directed by Céline Sciamma, and stars Noémie Merlant as Marianne and Adèle Haenel as Héloïse.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire was selected to compete for the Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

The film won the Queer Palm at Cannes, becoming the first film directed by a woman to win the award.

Sciamma also won the award for best screenplay at Cannes.

The paintings and sketches in the film were made by artist Hélène Delmaire.

She painted 16 hours every day during the course of filming, basing her painting on the blocking of the scenes. Her hands were also featured in the film.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

