WIN: Tickets to Mozart documentary at Clevedon's Curzon Cinema

PUBLISHED: 18:00 15 January 2020

In Search Of Mozart will be screened at the Curzon. Picture: Barbara Krafft

In Search Of Mozart will be screened at the Curzon. Picture: Barbara Krafft

Archant

The first feature-length documentary on Mozart's life will be screened at Clevedon's Curzon cinema later this month.

In Search Of Mozart was released to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Mozart's birth and is produced with the world's leading orchestras and musicians.

The documentary was told through a 25,000-mile journey along every route Mozart followed.

This is a detective story that takes the audience to the heart of genius.

Without resorting to docu-drama or visual re-enactment, In Search Of Mozart traces the composer's life through his music and extensive correspondence.

From K1a to K626 (Requiem), more than 80 works are featured in chronological order, revealing striking parallels between the music and Mozart's own experiences.

Throughout, it is the music that takes centre stage, with the jigsaw of Mozart's life fitting around it.

With rigorous analysis from musicologists and experts such as Jonathan Miller, Cliff Eisen, Nicholas Till, Bayan Northcott and the late Stanley Sadie, a new, vivid impression of the composer emerges.

The documentary dispels the many common myths about Mozart's genius, health, relationships, death and character to present a new image very different from Milos Forman's Amadeus.

In Search Of Mozart will screen on January 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £5.50-7.80, can be purchased on 01275 871000 or at www.curzon.org.uk

