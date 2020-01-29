Win

WIN: Tickets to see Kinky Boots The Musical at Curzon cinema

Kinky Boots will be shown at the Curzon cinema. Picture: Matt Crockett Archant

A popular Broadway musical will be screened in a Clevedon cinema this week.

Kinky Boots The Musical will be shown at the Curzon Cinema, in Old Church Road, on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

The musical has been filmed live at the Adelphi Theatre in the heart of London's West End and features songs from Grammy and Tony award-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, the book by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

The heart-warming story inspired by true events is based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth and tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think.

Charlie Price is a factory owner struggling to save his family business and Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea.

This unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike the world has ever seen.

They are transported from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamour catwalks of Milan, but their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

Kinky Boots is based on the 2005 British film of the same name which was in turn inspired by a 1999 episode of the BBC2 documentary television series, Trouble At The Top.

It followed the true story of Steve Pateman who was struggling to save his family-run shoe factory from closure and decided to produce fetish footwear for men under the brand name, Divine Footwear.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Kinky Boots competition, North Somerset Times, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the cinema.

Curzon staff and volunteers are not eligible to enter.

