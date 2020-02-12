Win

WIN: Tickets to BAFTA-winning film Bait at Curzon cinema

Bait won a BAFTA award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer. Picture: Curzon Cinema Archant

A BAFTA-award-winning film will be shown in Clevedon later this month.

Bait will be screened at the Curzon Cinema, in Old Church Road, on February 23 at 7.30pm.

The film joins British features such as Ratcatcher, Red Road, Four Lions, Pride and Moon as a winner of outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer at this year's BAFTAs.

The award has resulted in the film getting extra screenings across the country and will return to the Curzon for a special one-off screening.

The film tells the story of Martin, a fisherman without a boat, and his brother Steven who re-purposed it as a tourist tripper.

With their childhood home now a get-away for London money, Martin is displaced to the estate above the harbour.

Stubborn and devoted to his fishing roots, Martin's clashes with rich London tourists set the wheels of conflict in motion.

One of the most creative films of last year, Cornish writer and director Mark Jenkin tussles with the politics of empathy, class and change in this gripping and original drama.

Shot entirely on an analogue, clockwork 16mm camera Jenkin developed his film by hand to create scratches and glitches, lending a harsh and primitive but totally engaging look to his film.

Jenkin's latest short film Hard, Cracked The Wind, will also be showing at the cinema's short film festival, celebrating filmmakers from the South West, on March 11.

The Times has teamed up with the Curzon to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

